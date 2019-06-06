Stephen A. Smith goes off on Le'Veon Bell talking about winning Super Bowls with the Jets after leaving the Steelers. (2:03)

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is in Cleveland. What does it mean for the Browns? What does it mean for the New York Giants? How many touches will running back Le'Veon Bell get in his first season with the New York Jets?

It's never too early for a deep dive into the biggest fantasy questions for every team heading into the season. NFL Nation reporters supply the answers to questions posed by ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay.

Skip to a division:

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West

NFC EAST

Will Ezekiel Elliott's targets dip with rookie Tony Pollard in the mix?

The Cowboys have made it known they would like to ease Elliott's workload in 2019, but will they actually follow through? Elliott had a career-high 77 catches last year and has shown the ability to be a big factor in the passing game. The Cowboys envision Pollard in a third-down role with the ability to spell Elliott now and then as a runner, but Elliott's targets won't drop solely because of Pollard. Jason Witten is back as the security blanket quarterback Dak Prescott lacked in 2018. The Cowboys also signed Randall Cobb to handle the slot role left behind by Cole Beasley. Pollard gives the Cowboys another option, but if Elliott's targets go down in the passing game it will be because of the veterans Witten and Cobb. -- Todd Archer

play 1:22 Tannenbaum: Cowboys should be cautious with Elliott deal Mike Tannenbaum explains why the Cowboys should be careful with how they structure Ezekiel Elliott's next contract after his latest off-field issue.

Will Golden Tate or Sterling Shepard be targeted more often this season?

Shepard averaged 7.7 targets a game in the four games last season without Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup. He averaged 6.1 in the 12 games Beckham was on the field. Clearly he became more of a focus without Beckham. That is not likely to change, and that familiarity with Eli Manning should make him the most-targeted Giants receiver this year, even more so than Tate, who averaged five targets a game after being traded to the Eagles midway through last season. -- Jordan Raanan

How will backfield touches be distributed?

Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders will share the bulk of the reps. Look for Sanders to take on a heavier workload and assume the job of primary ball carrier as the season progresses. Coach Doug Pederson sees Boston Scott as a guy who can fill the Darren Sproles role. He and Corey Clement are among the other backs vying for snaps. -- Tim McManus

Do you expect Derrius Guice to take over as the team's workhorse at any point this season?