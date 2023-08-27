JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Jaguars potentially have the best group of offensive playmakers in franchise history, provided receiver Calvin Ridley is every bit as good as he was before he stepped away from the game for mental health reasons in 2021 and after serving a one-year gambling suspension in 2022.

This is quarterback Trevor Lawrence's second season in coach Doug Pederson's offense -- it's worth noting that Pederson turned Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate in their second season together in Philadelphia (2017). If Lawrence can show similar year-over-year growth the Jaguars will have one of the top offenses in the NFL.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Jaguars.