PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2023 NFL regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium. Projecting this roster wasn't easy -- and it wasn't for lack of quality depth.

The Steelers have particularly difficult decisions on the offensive and defensive lines and in the secondary. A sneaky-tough decision could also come at tight end, where rookie Darnell Washington is seemingly ahead of schedule in his development as a route runner and pass-catching tight end, complementing an already solid skill set as a blocker. Zach Gentry has been a solid TE2 behind Pat Freiermuth, but to open up an additional spot for someone on the lines or in the secondary, Gentry could be a surprise cut next week.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Steelers: