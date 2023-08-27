        <
          Las Vegas Raiders final 2023 53-man roster projection

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterAug 26, 2023, 10:57 PM ET
          HENDERSON, Nev. - The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

          After an up-and-down start to training camp, his first on-field experience since suffering a left foot injury on Dec. 4 and undergoing surgery in March, new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has started to settle in and the offense is benefitting, which should continue with All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs agreeing to terms on a reworked one-year deal on Saturday. Receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, the subject of so many offseason trade rumors, have both dealt with injury, as has rookie tight end Michael Mayer.

          Defensively, veteran cornerback Marcus Peters has seemingly solidified one side of the secondary while edge rusher Tyree Wilson, the first-round pick whose college career was cut short in November due to a right foot injury that required a pair of surgeries, is being brought along after coming off the Non-Football Injury list last week. There do not appear to be many roster spots up for grabs.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Raiders: