          2023 Los Angeles Chargers final 53-man roster projection

          • Lindsey Thiry, ESPNAug 26, 2023, 12:51 AM ET
              Lindsey Thiry covers the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN.

          The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10 at SoFi Stadium.

          The Chargers' roster from their 2022 playoff season returns mostly intact, led by fourth-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who in July signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension that keeps him with the team through the 2029 season.

          While the Bolts didn't make a big splash with offseason player acquisitions, it is notable that they added former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to direct what is anticipated to be an explosive offense.

          Defensively, the Bolts return their top playmakers, including edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James Jr., plus gained a veteran leader by signing linebacker Eric Kendricks in free agency.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Chargers: