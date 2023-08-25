        <
          Indianapolis Colts final 2023 projected roster

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNAug 24, 2023, 11:20 PM ET
          INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts aren't describing themselves as a rebuilding team, given the fact much of their veteran personnel returns in 2023.

          But a deeper look at the Colts' roster tells a different story. Beyond those top-level players, the core of this team's roster has undergone significant changes. And that's had a noticeable impact on the Colts' depth.

          That's the big takeaway after closely scrutinizing with final roster cuts approaching. How will that impact the Colts' fortunes this season? And what happens if injuries take hold and that depth is tested?

          The biggest change, of course, comes at quarterback. Anthony Richardson takes over after being selected fourth overall. But what about the rest of the team?

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Colts: