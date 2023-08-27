The New York Giants open the 2023 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, at MetLife Stadium.

Before that, the most difficult roster decisions for the Giants will be at wide receiver. Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder and even Collin Johnson (who likely would have started last year if not for a torn Achilles) are among those on the bubble at the crowded position.

But that's not the only position at which coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will have to think long and hard (see: cornerback, safety and offensive line).

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is the final projection for the Giants: