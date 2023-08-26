SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 at Lumen Field.

That game will mark Bobby Wagner's return to the middle of their defense, as well as the debut of the new-look front seven that general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll overhauled during the offseason in an effort to improve one of the NFL's worst run defenses in 2022.

The back end has its question marks, too -- like where top pick Devon Witherspoon will play -- but there's no doubt about the talent level. The Seahawks are so loaded at cornerback that some have wondered whether Mike Jackson could be a trade candidate on cut-down day if he doesn't win back his starting job on the left side.

That would be justifiable if the Seahawks could get a defensive lineman in return, or another player who could help them in 2023. But it wouldn't make nearly as much sense to part with a starting-caliber player on a cheap contract just to pick up another midround pick next April.

After all, it's not like the Seahawks are in a rebuild. They're coming off a playoff season and have designs on catching the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Seahawks: