EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

There will be plenty of familiar faces on offense and special teams, where 11 of the projected 14 starters were originally acquired during the tenure of former general manager Rick Spielman. But the defense has been entirely revamped; roughly 75% of the players projected to make the final roster can be traced to new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Vikings: