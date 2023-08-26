ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Expectations are high around this roster, which coach Dan Campbell considers his best group on both sides of the ball of his three-year Lions tenure.

Quarterback Jared Goff spearheads an offense that was one of the league's best last season. But the team is looking to make a leap on defense with budding stars Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph leading the way at defensive end and safety, respectively.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Lions: