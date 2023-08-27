FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New York Giants on Sept. 10 at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys believe they have a roster to contend for a Super Bowl, especially defensively, but they have questions that will be answered only when the real games begin. How will coach Mike McCarthy's tweaked offense fare? Can the defense improve on last season? What will rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey do under pressure?

Offensive line depth is an issue, especially given Tyron Smith's injury history and questions on the interior. There will be some roster manipulation where they release a veteran or two and re-sign them the next day. Plus, the final roster on Tuesday might not be what the final roster looks like the week of the opener -- which Friday's trade to acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance proved how fluid things can be.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Cowboys: