CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman will be a name to watch. The team's 2021 second-round pick got an extensive look at both tackle positions throughout training camp as the Bengals evaluated his prospects as a reserve at either spot.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Here is the final projection: