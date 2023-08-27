        <
          Washington Commanders final 2023 projected roster

          Sam Howell will be the sixth quarterback to start a season opener for the Commanders since 2017. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
          • John Keim, ESPN Staff WriterAug 26, 2023, 09:00 PM ET
              John Keim covers the Washington Commanders for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2013 after a stint with the Washington Post. He started covering the team in 1994 for the Journal Newspapers and later for the Washington Examiner. He has authored/co-authored four books.
          The Washington Commanders open the 2023 regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10 at FedEx Field.

          Washington enters the fourth season under Ron Rivera, but the first with new owner Josh Harris. The franchise has not posted a winning season since 2016, so their roster decisions need to be on point. The Commanders at least feel like they have a young quarterback to build around in Sam Howell.

          But have Ron Rivera and his front office done enough to build the offensive line? They can keep 10 on the roster, but do they have quality depth?

          As of now, it appears each draft pick from the past two years will be on the roster, with four of them entering as starters: WR Jahan Dotson, RB Brian Robinson Jr., CB Emmanuel Forbes and Howell.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

          Here is the final projection: