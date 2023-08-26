TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Washington Commanders on Sept. 10 at FedEx Field.

There will be some very tough decisions for the Cardinals' personnel department in the next few days, namely at outside linebacker and defensive line. But new general manager Monti Ossenfort deserves credit for building a roster that could be more competitive than most people think.

The one name who will get the most attention will be quarterback Kyler Murray as the wait continues for his return from ACL surgery on his right knee.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Cardinals: