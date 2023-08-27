TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Quarterback Tom Brady may be gone, but the Bucs are still feeling the weight of his presence with a $35 million cap hit (the Bucs' $75.35 million in dead money is the most in the league this year). They've had to undergo an entire roster makeover, filling out the team with youth.

It's likely to not recognize several names, with almost every rookie draft pick and several undrafted free agents and practice squad members making the team -- even in some starting roles. The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bucs: