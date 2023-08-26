        <
          Buffalo Bills final 2023 projected roster

          The Bills face difficult decisions on which receivers to keep at the bottom of the depth chart below Stefon Diggs. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
          • Alaina Getzenberg, ESPNAug 26, 2023, 04:20 PM ET
          ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New York Jets on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium.

          There aren't many roster spots open for grabs on a talented Bills roster, but the Bills face some big decisions . How exactly the roster shakes out will be impacted by whether pass-rusher Von Miller is occupying a spot on the initial 53 or if he will miss at least the first four games while he rehabs his right knee following ACL surgery and start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bills: