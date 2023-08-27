HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, led by former MVP Lamar Jackson, on Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Texans are trying to change the franchise's direction as they've gone 11-38-1 in the past three seasons. According to Caesars Sportsbook, they're projected to finish last in the division.

The Texans have a lot of new faces, which includes coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State, and former Alabama standout in No. 3 pick Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans also invested in their offensive line this offseason, giving hefty extensions to left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard. They also brought in former New York Jets right guard Shaq Mason as a key free-agent signing, and on Thursday they traded a fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for tackle Josh Jones, who started 11 games last season, and a seventh-round pick.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Texans: