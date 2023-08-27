        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          New Orleans Saints final 2023 projected roster

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterAug 26, 2023, 08:51 PM ET
            Close
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013. You can follow Katherine on Twitter: @Kat_Terrell
            Follow on Twitter

          METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10 at Caesar's Superdome.

          The Saints don't have many questions at the top of their roster except for what to do about veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, who rejoined the team in July after several years away. Do the Saints stick with the 36-year-old tight end or go with a younger player?

          Veteran kicker Wil Lutz has been challenged this summer by rookie Blake Grupe, while rookie quarterback Jake Haener has put in a lot of nice work. That's probably not enough for the Saints to only keep two quarterbacks on the roster, however.