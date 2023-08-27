LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams open the 2023 NFL regular season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10. The team that arrives at Lumen Field will be nearly unrecognizable from the one that won the Super Bowl with on Feb. 13, 2022.

The scope of that turnover has left defensive lineman Aaron Donald and middle linebacker Ernest Jones as the only defenders that started that 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. There is a little more continuity on offense, but the Rams are paying the bill for their aggressive pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy under coach Sean McVay.

The plan this year is to let the young guys play and reassess in 2024 when Los Angeles will have more draft assets and cap space to work with, including its first first-round pick since 2016. Where that selection ends up, especially if it puts the Rams are in position to draft USC's Caleb Williams, will determine what the next step looks like.