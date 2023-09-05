This NFL offseason featured enough jersey-swapping via free agency and trades to satiate the league's fervent fandom.

Aaron Rodgers emerged from the darkness retreat a New York Jet back in April. Four months later, Dalvin Cook joined him in green. At receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. became a Baltimore Raven, DeAndre Hopkins a Tennessee Titan, DJ Moore a Chicago Bear and Brandin Cooks a Dallas Cowboy. At quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo left the Bay for the high-wattage lights of Las Vegas, a job that became available because of Derek Carr's release and eventual signing with the New Orleans Saints. And that's not counting first-round rookie quarterbacks starting Week 1 for the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

But the players and coaches still donning their 2022 team colors will mostly dictate the pace of the season. Patrick Mahomes enters Year 7 in Arrowhead. Josh Allen will make his 77th career start for Buffalo this week. From the 2020 draft class, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, the Chargers' Justin Herbert, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa are entering their primes. Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams settle into Year 2 of their market-setting deals in Miami and Las Vegas, while Justin Jefferson might flirt with 2,000 yards in his fourth season in Minnesota. Christian McCaffrey eyes a banner second season in San Francisco. On defense, several elite pass-rushers jockey for position and plenty of young breakout stars await.

Now is when the hype subsides and the preseason drama gives way to the real-life theater of Week 1.

Finally, it's all about performances, matchups and stars. That's why we asked league execs and scouts to sort out which stars will shine brightest in 2023. Who will win the game's top awards at season's end. Why wait until Feb. 11 -- when the NFL's first Las Vegas Super Bowl is upon us -- to know? From MVP to Rookies of the Year, finding a consensus from the league was tough. Finding a surprise was not.

Jump to:

MVP | OPOY | DPOY | OROY | DROY

Comebacks | Breakouts | Top coach