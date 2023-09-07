Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is finally here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the season opener. Plus, they pick out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

Which team could be a playoff surprise? Who will break out this season? Will we see a veteran quarterback bounce back, and which rookie passer could stand out right away? Plus, what's the latest on lingering holdouts and looming contract negotiations? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 1.

Jump to:

Playoff surprises | Breakout candidates

Rookie QBs | Veteran QBs

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

Who's your pick for an under-the-radar team that will make the playoffs?