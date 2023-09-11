It's overreaction time! Yes, we're back for another season of NFL overreaction Monday, and there's no overreaction like a Week 1 overreaction. Nothing like letting one game completely change the opinions formed about a team or player over months of studying and projection.

The Bengals paid Joe Burrow how much money? And he threw for how many yards?

The Falcons took Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts in the top 10 over the past three years, and they're going to lean on Tyler Allgeier?

See? We told you the Vikings' 13-win 2022 season was a mirage!

Truth is, Week 1 is but a sliver of the NFL season. Every year, we look back on some crazy stuff that happened during the opening weekend and marvel at just how opposite things turned out for that player, that team or that coach. So with that in mind, here's a look at the first week of the 2023 season, and what about it may -- or may not -- have been real.

Jump to:

Browns winning AFC North?

Hill to win MVP?

Lions as Super Bowl contenders?

Love as the Packers' answer?

The Browns will win the AFC North