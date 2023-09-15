        <
          2023 NFL bounce-back candidates: Can Stafford, OBJ rebound?

          • NFL Nation reporters
          Sep 15, 2023, 06:30 AM ET

          Just as franchises have a clean slate for the 2023 NFL season, players do, too. Several have already made big statements to start the season.

          After a strong Week 1 showing, can Mac Jones rebound from a down 2022 season and return to his 2021 form? Could stars such as Matthew Stafford, Joey Bosa and Odell Beckham Jr. be on track to have a big year after an injury-plagued season?

          We asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick 32 bounce-back candidates for this season, explain what happened last season and what's in store in 2023. Each player mentioned has shown in the past he can play at a high level, and our list includes a few young players who were drafted high.

          Let's start with a Buffalo Bills wide receiver expected to play a larger role in 2023.

          AFC EAST

          Buffalo Bills