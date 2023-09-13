        <
          NFL Week 2 latest buzz, upset predictions and fantasy tips

          • Jeremy Fowler
          • Dan Graziano
          Sep 13, 2023, 06:55 AM ET

          Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they pick out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          Of course, the biggest news of the week is Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury just four snaps into his Jets career. Will New York add another quarterback this week, and what's next for Zach Wilson as he returns to the starter role? We talk through potential targets, both via free agency and the trade market. Beyond the Jets, what other teams should be concerned after Week 1? Which opening week surprises could turn out to be trends? What's the latest with Brian Burns' situation with the Panthers?

          It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 2.

          Jump to:
          What's next for Jets | Concern for teams
          Early surprises | Burns updates
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          What are you hearing on the Jets' options and QB outlook after the Aaron Rodgers injury?