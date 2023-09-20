Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they pick out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

With many of the AFC's preseason favorites struggling in the early going, who is the best team in the conference? Do the Chiefs and/or Bills still hold that title, or is another franchise on the rise? Which quarterback situations have been the most surprising through two weeks, for better or worse? And which rookies have made the biggest impact so far?

It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 3.

Jump to a topic:

Best AFC team | QB surprise | Top rookies

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

What is the best team in the AFC right now?