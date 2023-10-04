Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

Which team has the best defense? What is going on with Joe Burrow and the Bengals? Which offseason transactions have been the most disappointing moves so far? And which offensive and defensive coordinators are on the hot seat after sluggish starts? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 5.

Jump to a topic:

Top defenses | Bengals' slow start

Disappointing moves | Coordinator hot seats

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

Which team has the NFL's best defense?