Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

What's going on with the Patriots' and Giants' lackluster offenses? Could we see any quarterbacks get traded before the Oct. 31 deadline? And what does Jonathan Taylor's extension mean for running back contracts going forward? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 6.

Jump to a topic:

Pats' offense | Giants' offense

QB trades | Taylor contract

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

What are you hearing on the rough offensive start for the Patriots?