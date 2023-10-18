Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

As the Oct. 31 trade deadline approaches, what are some trades that make sense and could improve a team's weakness through seven weeks? Which offensive and defensive coordinators have helped their head-coach cases in the early-going? Who will win the intriguing NFC South race? And how worried should we be about Russell Wilson's contract in Denver? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 7.

Jump to a topic:

Trade fixes | Coaching candidates

NFC South winners | What's next for Wilson?

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

Let's fix a team's weakness with a trade deadline acquisition.