          NFL Week 7 latest buzz, upset predictions and fantasy tips

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news.
          Oct 18, 2023, 07:00 AM ET

          Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          As the Oct. 31 trade deadline approaches, what are some trades that make sense and could improve a team's weakness through seven weeks? Which offensive and defensive coordinators have helped their head-coach cases in the early-going? Who will win the intriguing NFC South race? And how worried should we be about Russell Wilson's contract in Denver? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 7.

          Let's fix a team's weakness with a trade deadline acquisition.