The NFL trade deadline keeps growing with activity every year, and there's no reason to think this season will be any different. With the trade deadline a week away (Oct. 31), we asked our NFL Nation writers to pick one player from the team they cover who could be dealt between now and Halloween.

Trade season has already begun, with two of the highest-priced free agents of the 2022 cycle being moved a year later, as the Denver Broncos traded defensive end Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers while the Los Angeles Chargers sent cornerback J.C. Jackson back to the New England Patriots, where he played from 2018 to 2021. The Philadelphia Eagles also made waves Monday, trading for Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard.

Who are some of the bigger names who could be on the move? We have 32, from star receivers to top pass-rushers to one of the best running backs in the NFL.

