Open Extended Reactions

It is Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, and a partial list of quarterbacks who led their teams to victory on Sunday includes Tyrod Taylor, PJ Walker and Tyson Bagent -- not to mention Mac Jones beating the Bills. Sometimes I think there's no such thing as an overreaction to the wild stuff that goes on in the NFL from week to week.

One week, the Browns smother the unbeaten 49ers. The next week, they give up 38 to Gardner Minshew and the Colts ... and still win. One week, the Lions have us wondering whether they could be the best team in the NFC. The next week, they get an ugly reminder that the NFC is not the AFC. The Bears had scored 30 points in just four of 23 games over the past two seasons and dropped 30 on the Raiders on Sunday with a Division II rookie backup quarterback. And one month to the day after their last offensive touchdown, the Giants managed to score two against the Commanders.

We think we know, but we don't know. And that is what makes this weekly exercise in overreaction so much fun. Let's open up this week's edition with a check on the shifting power structure in the AFC as we judge a few potential takeaways from the weekend's games.

Jump to:

Ravens over Bills in AFC?

Bagent over Fields in Chicago?

Time for Brissett in Washington?

Chiefs' offense still elite status?

The Ravens have a better chance of reaching the Super Bowl than the Bills