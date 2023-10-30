Open Extended Reactions

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which is all kinds of wrong. It should be later in the season so teams have more time to figure out whether they're actually in the playoff race or not, and whether they should be adding impact players or dealing them away.

But Oct. 31 is what we've got, so there are some teams that have to figure all that out really quickly over the next 24-48 hours. What you don't want your team to do is overreact, and that's what we're here to sort out. Calling around the league last week, I was a little shocked by how many times I heard a team was waiting to see what happened Sunday before deciding what to do. I mean, really? You're going to let this come down to the result of one game? That's just about the ultimate in overreaction.

So since we know that teams around the league were sitting around last week prepared to overreact to Week 8 results, we feel like a trade deadline-themed overreactions column -- where we judge a few potential takeaways from the weekend's games -- is appropriate. We start in Tennessee, where a rookie authored one of the stunning stories of the day.

Jump to trade deadline implications for:

Titans | Vikings | Jets | 49ers | Chiefs

Ryan Tannehill has played his final game for the Titans