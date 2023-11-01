        <
          NFL trade deadline winners, latest Week 9 buzz, fantasy tips

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
          Nov 1, 2023, 06:15 AM ET

          Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          But first, let's make sense of the trade deadline, which passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. We saw 15 total deals (six on Tuesday), including Montez Sweat going to Chicago, Joshua Dobbs helping fill the sudden QB void in Minnesota and Chase Young heading to San Francisco. Which teams -- and players -- were the big winners of the deadline? And which teams came away from the deadline with more questions than answers? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy break down the biggest trades and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 9.

          Jump to a topic:
          Deadline winners | Deadline losers
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          Who are the biggest winners of the trade deadline?