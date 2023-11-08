Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season is here -- we're officially at midseason -- and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week.

Let's focus on coaching hot seats, because the Raiders became the first team of the season to fire its head coach last week. Las Vegas let go of Josh McDaniels (and general manager Dave Ziegler) and named Antonio Pierce as the interim coach. Pierce promptly led the Raiders to a big win Sunday over the Giants. What's the latest on that situation, and what other coaching jobs could become available before the end of the season? Who are the top candidates to get interviews in this cycle? And finally, who could be in the mix for Coach of the Year?

It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 10. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

Jump to a topic:

What's next for the Raiders? | Who is on the hot seat?

Hiring candidates | Coach of the Year watch

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

What are you hearing on the Raiders, and what could team owner Mark Davis look for in their next coach?