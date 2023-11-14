Open Extended Reactions

We're into the second half of the 2023 NFL season, which means some teams are already thinking about 2024. After all, 13 teams' chances to make the playoffs are below 25%, per ESPN's Football Power Index. But every team will undergo roster turnover in the spring, looking to free agency and the draft to try to improve next season.

NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid broke down all 32 teams' biggest offseason positional needs. It's early, and a lot can change, but here's a quick look at what every NFL team should be thinking about ahead of the offseason, starting in the AFC East.

AFC EAST

Projected biggest need: Cornerback

It's becoming obvious that 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam is not in the team's long-term plans at cornerback. He has played 147 snaps this season and is now on injured reserve with an ankle injury. With Tre'Davious White out for the season (Achilles), the Bills' depth and talent at corner have been tested. Buffalo could address the position in either free agency or the draft, and Iowa's playmaking and versatile Cooper DeJean would be an ideal option for coach Sean McDermott's defense. He has seven interceptions over the past two seasons. -- Miller