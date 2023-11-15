Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

Which AFC contenders are in the most danger of missing the playoffs in a tight race? Where will Kirk Cousins, one of the top pending free agents, end up playing in 2024? And what are the most impactful injuries of the season so far? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 11.

Jump to a topic:

AFC playoffs | Cousins in '24 | Impact injuries

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

Which AFC contender is in the most danger of missing the playoffs?