December is right around the corner, which means so is whatever target date injured Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has in mind for his miracle return from his September Achilles injury. We still don't know whether such a thing is possible or if it will come to pass, but we're getting close to the time when we might find out.

Thing is, there are a few issues. Leaving aside all of the uncertainty about whether Rodgers physically can return, Sunday's demolition of the Jets by the Bills calls into question whether there's actually going to be any reason for him to come back this season. The loss, in which the Jets finally saw enough from Zach Wilson and benched him for Tim Boyle, dropped New York's record to 4-6 -- three games behind first-place Miami in the division and two games behind the Steelers, who currently hold the final AFC wild-card spot.

So let's open our NFL Week 11 overreactions column -- in which we judge some of the biggest potential takeaways off the slate of games -- with Rodgers and the Jets.

