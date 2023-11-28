Open Extended Reactions

Today's NFL is loaded with young talent. A rookie quarterback is in the 2023 season's MVP race. Seventeen receivers and tight ends taken in the past three draft classes have at least 500 receiving yards this year. A second-year pass-rusher has double-digit sacks, and there are 10 defensive backs under the age of 24 with multiple interceptions this season.

With all that in mind, we wanted to put together the NFL's All-Youngster team and name the top under-24 players at each position. NFL draft analyst Matt Miller picked the first- and second-team offense, while NFL analyst Matt Bowen did the same for the defensive side of the ball. Players were eligible if they were 23 years old or younger as of Nov. 28.

Let's get started building our pair of 22-man rosters packed with the game's best youth with two quarterbacks with high ceilings.

Jump to:

Miller: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL

Bowen: EDGE | DT | LB | CB | S

Quarterback

Current age: 22

Not only is Stroud essentially a lock for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after this season, he's also a legitimate MVP candidate thanks to his turnaround of the Texans. The 6-5 Texans are a playoff threat behind Stroud's command of the offense. He has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 19-5 and is second in passing yards with 3,266. The Texans have a great young quarterback to build around, and we want our All-Youngster team to start there, too.