Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

As we enter the final five weeks of the regular season, which division races will come down to the wire? Who will be on the Defensive Player of the Year ballot? And which teams could surprisingly be in the quarterback market come March and April? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 14.

Jump to a topic:

Division races | DPOY | QB market

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

Which division race will be closest by season's end?