        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NFL Week 15 latest buzz, upset picks, coaching hot seats

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Close
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on X
          • Dan Graziano
            Close
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
            Follow on X
          Dec 13, 2023, 06:55 AM ET

          Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          This week, we're focusing on coaching situations around the league, with the latest on three of the hottest seats (Commanders, Patriots and Chargers). Plus we'll look at a few wild-card coaching carousel teams that could make surprise changes after the season, as well as some of the top under-the-radar candidates to fill openings. It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 15.

          Jump to a topic:
          Rivera | Staley | Belichick
          Other hot seats | Sneaky candidates
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          What's the latest on Ron Rivera and the Commanders, perhaps the league's hottest coaching seat?