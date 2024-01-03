Open Extended Reactions

It's finally Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week.

What is the latest on potential coaching openings around the league? How does the MVP race look heading into the final week of the regular season? Who are the most important players in Week 18 for teams seeking playoff spots? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard.

What's the latest you've heard on potential head-coach openings?