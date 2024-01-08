Open Extended Reactions

The 2023 NFL regular season has come to a close. With a few days between the end of Week 18 and the start of the playoffs, now seems like a natural time to put together my award ballot for what we saw during the season.

Keep in mind that these picks are my selections for who I believe should win the actual awards, not who will win when the actual voting is revealed before Super Bowl LVIII. I try to use objective data, what I've seen from watching all of these players and teams on film as much as possible throughout the season, and my thoughts from talking to people in and around the league to form my opinions about these award winners. In many cases, these races are so close that there isn't much of a difference between those who finish No. 1 and No. 2 or even No. 1 and No. 3.

I'll start with Coach of the Year, work my way through the offensive and defensive awards, then finish up with a lengthy look at MVP.

Jump to an award:

MVP | Coach of the Year

Best rookies: Offense | Defense

Players of the Year: Offense | Defense

Coach of the Year

This was a race with four candidates for three spots. Thankfully, two of them were playing in the playoff eliminator on Saturday night, so I decided to award third place to the winner of that matchup.