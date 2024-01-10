        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NFL head-coach openings buzz: Rumors, candidates, interviews

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Close
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on X
          • Dan Graziano
            Close
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
            Follow on X
          Jan 10, 2024, 06:35 AM ET

          The NFL playoffs are finally here, which brings interesting matchups and storylines on the road to Super Bowl LVIII. But what about the 18 teams that didn't make the postseason field? They've entered the 2024 offseason, trying to get back on track to take a run at next season's title.

          With six of those eliminated franchises looking for new coaches -- including Tennessee, which fired Mike Vrabel on Tuesday -- league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are focusing below on candidates who could make sense for the Titans, Commanders, Falcons, Chargers, Raiders and Panthers. Which direction might those teams go? Could more openings happen soon? And what's going on with the Patriots? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy empty their notebooks with everything they've heard.

          Jump to an intriguing team:
          Bears | Chargers
          Commanders | Falcons | Panthers
          Patriots | Raiders | Titans
          More: Latest buzz, notes

          Let's start with Atlanta: What are you hearing on the Falcons job?