The NFL playoffs are finally here, which brings interesting matchups and storylines on the road to Super Bowl LVIII. But what about the 18 teams that didn't make the postseason field? They've entered the 2024 offseason, trying to get back on track to take a run at next season's title.

With six of those eliminated franchises looking for new coaches -- including Tennessee, which fired Mike Vrabel on Tuesday -- league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are focusing below on candidates who could make sense for the Titans, Commanders, Falcons, Chargers, Raiders and Panthers. Which direction might those teams go? Could more openings happen soon? And what's going on with the Patriots? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy empty their notebooks with everything they've heard.

Let's start with Atlanta: What are you hearing on the Falcons job?