A week and a half into the 2024 NFL offseason coaching cycle, seven head coach jobs remain open. In fact, the only one that has been filled is in New England, where Jerod Mayo was appointed to the unenviable task of succeeding Bill Belichick. It has been a wild cycle already, with longtime, successful coaches such as Belichick, Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel being let go. And the chatter swirling around in places like Pittsburgh, Dallas and Philadelphia make it sound as though the high-level turnover isn't done.

For now, though, we want to stay focused on the jobs that are currently open. And with a couple of weeks' worth of calls, texts and conversations with people around the league in the books -- and recognizing that all of these situations are still fluid -- we wanted to go on record with some predictions for how these hirings are going to turn out. Let's pick some landing spots for the top coach candidates, starting with Atlanta.

