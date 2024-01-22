Open Extended Reactions

Well, the NFL divisional round did not lack for drama. After a wild-card round with five blowouts, three of the four games over the weekend came down to the final meaningful possession for the trailing team. After a second-half surge by the Ravens, we saw a late comeback win for the 49ers, a game-sealing interception for the Lions and the latest in a series of harrowing playoff losses for the Bills at the hands of the rival Chiefs.

There's a lot to talk about. There were a few plays that stood out to me in each game, and the simplest way to talk about what we saw might just be running through those plays and why they were interesting. In some cases, they were schematically fun and stood out for how they helped win or lose the game. Some were game-changing sequences, while others were lost in the shuffle. Many will hint at how the winning teams will fare in the conference title games this Sunday.

Since it's my column, I chose the plays and sequences that seemed most interesting to me as opposed to the ones that might have impacted the game most significantly. This isn't a win expectancy column. You don't need me to tell you Jordan Love's interception was a bad decision or that Tyler Bass' 44-yard field goal attempt to tie the game late wasn't a great kick. Instead, I want to take a closer look at what drove these games and the plays that might have mattered more than you think.

I'll start with the final game of the round -- one of the most dramatic of the season. On a day Josh Allen played unlike his usual self and spent most of the evening dumping the ball off short, one of the few shots the star quarterback took downfield might have ended up helping cost Buffalo the game, even if it was the right decision:

The situation: Second-and-9, Bills ball at the Chiefs' 26-yard line, 2:00 to go in the fourth quarter

The play: Josh Allen passes up an easy completion underneath to go for a home run, only for his attempt to fall incomplete.

Before the final drive, I thought Allen was playing something close to perfect football. The Chiefs clearly wanted to take away the big plays from the Bills' passing attack and were willing to dare Allen to repeatedly take checkdowns and run the ball. Over and over again, throughout this game, he got to those throws. The Bills ran the ball 39 times for 182 yards, with Allen scoring twice. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady used six offensive linemen on 21 snaps to get Kansas City out of its sub-packages and into its base defense, with Buffalo running on 19 of those 21 snaps.