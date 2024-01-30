Open Extended Reactions

The NFL's attention is focused on the upcoming Super Bowl matchup, but behind the scenes, the other 30 teams are starting to gear up for 2024 free agency, which officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 13 after two days of legal negotiating between available players and front offices. Believe it or not, that's only six weeks away.

We looked at the group of players primed to hit unrestricted free agency -- because of either expiring contracts or deals in line to void -- and ranked the top 50 who might end up available, starting with two defensive stars. Factors in building the list include age, positional value, expected future production and scheme versatility. And remember, this ranking could change a good deal before we actually reach free agency, with teams extending their stars or applying the franchise tag. Don't worry, though -- we will have an updated top 100 in March.

Right now, two quarterbacks make the top 50, but there are multiple playmakers on both sides of the ball who could sign for big money. Let's stack the free agent class.

