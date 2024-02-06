Open Extended Reactions

The 2023 NFL rookie class produced several top-notch late-rounders and a few underperforming first-rounders. What if your team had the chance to change its Round 1 and Round 2 picks?

We asked our NFL Nation reporters to re-draft the first two rounds of the 2023 draft -- all 63 picks -- with the benefit of hindsight. We asked them to explain their reasoning for each pick. The order below is as it was when the draft began on April 27, 2023 -- no trades allowed. (A reminder that there are only 31 picks in the first round because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their selection for tampering violations.)

Last year, the great debate was Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud -- who should go No. 1 overall? Young went first, but would he again after his rookie season? Although only four quarterbacks were selected in the first two rounds of the draft, an NFL-record 10 different rookie quarterbacks started in regular-season games. Will any late-round signal-callers make a jump into Round 1 or Round 2 in this re-draft? Plus, how high will late-rounders Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Dawand Jones climb after their impressive seasons?

Let's start with the Carolina Panthers getting a do-over with the No. 1 pick and end with the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 63.

ROUND 1