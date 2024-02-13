Open Extended Reactions

Super Bowl LVIII was great, and we'll look back on the Chiefs' win as fun and historic. It's good to look back.

But it's also important to look forward. The 2024 NFL offseason has already begun. Contract decisions are being made, and draft evaluations are flowing. Preparation for the 2024 season is underway, and there is a lot that has to happen before the Chiefs and whomever they're playing in their annual Thursday night season-opener kick off in September.

So here's a look at 80 of the most interesting people, places and things that will shape the next 12 months in the NFL. Whether it's a free agent quarterback, rookie head coach, new owner or GM candidate, everyone on this list should occupy at least a portion of NFL fans' attention over the coming year, especially this offseason. Who knows? Maybe one or more of them will help decide who wins next season's Super Bowl. Or at least who loses it to the Chiefs ...

Jump to:

QBs | Free agents | Uncertain futures

Extension candidates | Other top players

Coaches and coordinators | Owners | Execs

Other places and things to watch

QUARTERBACKS

Cousins' contract voids March 12, which is after the deadline for teams to franchise players -- meaning the Vikings can't franchise him and he will be a free agent. The last time Cousins was a free agent (six years ago), he set out to get a fully guaranteed contract, and the Vikings gave him one. Will he have the same goal this time around? How much, if at all, will the fact that he turns 36 in August and is coming off a torn Achilles impact his value on the free agent market?