Now that the 2023 NFL season is over, we're looking ahead at just how much work each franchise must do this offseason -- and potentially beyond. Which teams need to tear it all down and regroup? Which should take a new approach to move toward contender status? Which can be in the mix after only a savvy move or two? And which are already trending in the right direction and could arrive near the top of the league sooner rather than later?

To get a better sense of how the league stacks up right now, we tiered all 32 teams based on their current trajectory, from the no-doubt perennial contenders to the full rebuilds. And for each club, we took a closer look at the franchise's current state -- and what needs to be done in the coming months. We get started with the four teams that are on cruise control atop the NFL. (Note: Teams are organized alphabetically within each tier, and cap space is via Roster Management System.)

STILL MAJOR CONTENDERS