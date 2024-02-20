Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 13, two days after the legal negotiation window begins. A few weeks ago, we ranked the top 50 free agents as things stand right now. (Players can be re-signed or franchise-tagged before reaching the open market in March.) Turning the page forward, we took that list of 50 stars and picked the single best team fit for each. Which landing spots make the most sense?

These fits are mainly focused on team need, scheme and potential future production, though we also factored in each franchise's salary cap situation. That said, remember that every team's cap room will shift up and down before we reach free agency as front offices restructure, cut and re-sign contracts. And yes, for some of these fits to work, teams might have to get creative.

Who can help fill a roster's biggest need? And who could slide perfectly into a team's scheme? Let's pick out ideal team fits for this offseason's best free agents, starting with one defensive playmaker who might be best off not going anywhere.

1. Chris Jones, DT

Best team fit: Kansas City Chiefs

A staple of the Chiefs' defensive front, I could see Jones returning to Kansas City on a multiyear deal despite Kansas City's tight cap space. Jones is a game-wrecking talent, with the pass rush versatility to rush inside or outside in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system. He had 10.5 sacks in the 2023 season and made an impact in critical moments on the Super Bowl tape.