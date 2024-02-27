Open Extended Reactions

The quarterback carousel is always in motion. And while many NFL teams know where they stand at signal-caller heading into the 2024 season, there are plenty facing uncertainty at football's most important position.

The Vikings have to make a decision regarding Kirk Cousins, a 35-year-old free agent coming off a torn right Achilles and whose contract voids March 13. Their NFC North rivals in Chicago have to choose between continuing with former first-round pick Justin Fields or drafting a rookie with the No. 1 pick in April. Then there are the Falcons, who need a quarterback to stabilize an otherwise strong roster. Big moves are ahead.

So before the 2024 offseason kicks into gear, we'll attempt to solve the quarterback puzzle by predicting Week 1 starters for all 32 NFL teams. We distributed each team's quarterback situation into four categories: Locked in (starters who are virtually guaranteed to remain with the team they played for in 2023), decent bets (players who should return as starters but aren't 100% locks), searching for a vet (teams looking to bring in an established QB) and rookie landing spots (teams that need a first-year QB to step in immediately). Let's dive in.

